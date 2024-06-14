Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,849,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 2,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 513.6 days.

Atlas Arteria Trading Down 1.3 %

MAQAF opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Atlas Arteria has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.40.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

