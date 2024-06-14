Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13.

On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $1,503,570.45.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59.

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total transaction of $1,474,726.95.

On Friday, April 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.