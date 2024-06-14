Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,967.91.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66.
- On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13.
- On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $1,503,570.45.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59.
- On Friday, April 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total transaction of $1,474,726.95.
- On Friday, April 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66.
Atlassian Stock Performance
TEAM stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.