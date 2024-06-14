Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 53.6% in May

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Price Performance

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Auddia has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.