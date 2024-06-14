Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $239.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

