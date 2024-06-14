Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 1,562.5% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

