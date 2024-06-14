Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 1,562.5% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.57.
About Avance Gas
