Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 2816966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avidity Biosciences
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.