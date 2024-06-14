AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $33.42 on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58.

AXA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $2.103 dividend. This is an increase from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

