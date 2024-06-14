AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTI

AXT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $162.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.