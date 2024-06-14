Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $499.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.49. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,073 shares of company stock valued at $722,990. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

