Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 454,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,759,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

