Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 12,990.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $812,644,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

