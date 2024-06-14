Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ BAOS opened at $2.24 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.
