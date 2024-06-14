Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS opened at $2.24 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

