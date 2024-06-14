BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $47.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.40. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.