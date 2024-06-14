Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Price Performance

BLTE stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of -1.43.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

