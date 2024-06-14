Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

View Our Latest Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.79 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.