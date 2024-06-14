Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) were down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,964,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 35,449,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

