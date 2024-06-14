BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Trading Down 0.4%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.29. Approximately 1,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.76.

About BICO Group AB (publ)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

