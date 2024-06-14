BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIOLASE
BIOLASE Stock Performance
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BIOLASE
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.