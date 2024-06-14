BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

