Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Bionomics Price Performance

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics accounts for 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 9.99% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

