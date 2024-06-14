BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Up 44.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 114.84% and a negative net margin of 9,873.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

