Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

