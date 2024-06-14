Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.97 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,317.40 billion and approximately $23.97 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $66,832.08 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00641586 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00043822 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00075213 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,712,053 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.