BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.38. 545,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,243,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$232.61 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.