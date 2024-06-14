Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLN

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.