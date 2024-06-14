BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $770.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $776.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $789.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

