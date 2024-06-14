BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.87

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $12.73. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 14,491 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,734.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,078,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,192,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 62,121 shares of company stock worth $745,687. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

