BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.99

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTUGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,443,000 after buying an additional 1,083,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 67,409 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

