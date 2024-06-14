Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BE opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

