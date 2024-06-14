BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Market Perform

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.65. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$44.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

