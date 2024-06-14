BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,967 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 901,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 189,214 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 734,751 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 477,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 220,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSE DSM opened at $5.89 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

