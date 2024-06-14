Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Acquires New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. Roblox comprises approximately 0.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $6,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,326.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,410,887. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

