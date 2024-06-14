Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 100 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $11,020.00.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.25. 244,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,379. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

