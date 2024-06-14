Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Lifted by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for about 3.6% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.32% of Boot Barn worth $30,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after buying an additional 539,296 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,028,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 1,207.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 132,889 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares during the period.

BOOT stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $132.03.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

