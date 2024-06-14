Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Acquires 464 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

