Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $45.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $45,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.