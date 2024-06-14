Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

