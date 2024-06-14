Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,448 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.78. The stock has a market cap of $555.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

