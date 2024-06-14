Braslyn Ltd. Buys New Shares in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,614,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Inseego accounts for approximately 0.9% of Braslyn Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Braslyn Ltd. owned 0.65% of Inseego as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 16.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225,340 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Inseego from $3.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Inseego stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

