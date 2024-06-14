Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up about 1.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $62,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 198,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,855,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ABG opened at $233.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.29. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.