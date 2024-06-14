Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Buys 2,728 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up approximately 0.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of AutoNation worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AN opened at $168.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.