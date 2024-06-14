Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,526 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Ryanair makes up approximately 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ryanair by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $133.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

