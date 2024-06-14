Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $315.71 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. OneMain makes up 7.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.35% of OneMain worth $315,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

