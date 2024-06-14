Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Down 13%

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) was down 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 196,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 113,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

