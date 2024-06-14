Breakout Capital Partners LP Makes New $13.35 Million Investment in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 965,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,000. Sendas Distribuidora makes up approximately 7.2% of Breakout Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Breakout Capital Partners LP owned 0.36% of Sendas Distribuidora at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 276,826 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 105,073 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 312,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

