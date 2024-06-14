Breakout Capital Partners LP Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 650,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,360,000. iShares MSCI Chile ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Breakout Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

ECH stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.