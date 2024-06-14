Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires 5,756 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 213.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $62,733,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $445.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

