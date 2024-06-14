Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,334,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

