Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,048,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

