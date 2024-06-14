Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $2.57 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1,103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,985 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 108,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,136. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

