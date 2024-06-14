Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1,554.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,279 shares during the period. Hess makes up about 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Hess by 33.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HES opened at $143.75 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $129.12 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

